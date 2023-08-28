Bomb threats at several schools in BR and surrounding areas prompt closures, heightened police presence

Bomb threats sent to several schools across multiple parishes prompted closures and heightened police presences across the capital area Monday.

Livingston Parish Public Schools shut down all classes due to the threat. School is expected to resume on Tuesday.

The Livingston Parish school system issued the following statement to parents:

A non-specific bomb threat was emailed to several school districts this morning. Although we do not believe it is a credible threat, we are working with law enforcement and have placed our schools on a heightened alert.

Please know, we have several safety measures in place on our campuses to restrict access to our buildings. Nevertheless, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and there will be a heightened law enforcement presence at our schools.

We will follow up with you as more information becomes available.

Threats were also issued to other schools around the capital area, such as FLAIM in Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish schools. The former was delaying classes by 30 minutes to allow a K9 unit to sweep campus, while the latter would be increasing police presence on campuses for the day.

Officials said the threats were non-specific and likely not credible.