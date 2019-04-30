Bomb threat aboard bus shuts down I-10 in Calcasieu Parish

75°
WESTLAKE, LA - A bizarre situation in Calcasieu Parish has led law enforcement to close off a portion of I-10 East Tuesday evening.

State police confirmed just after 6:30 p.m. that the interstate was shut down due to a bomb threat made aboard a Megabus. Passengers on the bus were instructed to evacuate. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area is being diverted to I-210 until the situation is resolved.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ one person was arrested for narcotics during the incident.

This is a developing story.

