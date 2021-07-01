Bomb squad truck explodes in Los Angeles neighborhood, injuring 17 people

LOS ANGELES, California - According to CNN , when officials intentionally detonated a bomb inside of a vehicle created specifically for such detonations, something went wrong and the vehicle exploded in a Los Angeles neighborhood, injuring 17 people.

Los Angeles Police Chief (LAPD) Michel Moore said it was Wednesday evening when officials were working to move at least 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks into a bomb squad truck called a, "total containment vehicle."

The vehicle is basically an iron chamber designed to house explosive material that can be safely detonated.

But when the items were detonated shortly after 7:30 p.m., Chief Moore said there was a "total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle."

During a press conference, Moore explained, "This vessel should have been able to dispose of this material. Something happened in that containment vehicle that should not have happened and we do not know why."

The force of the explosion was strong enough to bust out the windows of nearby businesses and push over a truck, turning the vehicle into little more than a ball of crushed metal.

Those injured during the blast included six civilians, nine Los Angeles Police Officers, one ATF officer, and one patient who did not need to be taken to a hospital.

According to CNN, one person was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with possession of a destructive device.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said a full investigation would be launched into the incident.

"Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives. We will prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law," Mayor Garcetti said in a statement.