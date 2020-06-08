80°
Latest Weather Blog
Bolton: Trump would be 'pretty disappointed' at Kim test
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) - The top national security adviser says President Donald Trump would be "pretty disappointed" if North Korea were to launch a new rocket or missile test, as some experts believe he could be preparing to do.
Speaking on ABC's "This Week," John Bolton would not confirm reports based on commercial satellite imagery that North Korea is making moves, saying he'd rather not go into specifics.
But he says the U.S. government is watching North Korea "constantly," and that, "Nothing in the proliferation game surprises me anymore."
He also says Trump would "be pretty disappointed if Kim Jong Un went ahead and did something like that" after he vowed not to at a summit in Vietnam.
The new activity was detected at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State looking for 'more cooperation' when it comes to contact tracing
-
$5 million project aims to fix worst roads in Livingston Parish
-
LSU issues statement on viral videos featuring students using racial slurs
-
Documents say high-paid school administrator rarely at work; he disputes claims
-
Baton Rouge Police to hold Tuesday news conference to discuss ongoing dept....
Sports Video
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight