BOLO issued for Ponchatoula man and 6-year-old son
Franklinton - The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a man and his 6-year-old son on Sunday.
According to deputies, Joshua Beall, 45, is accused of injuring his wife with a hunting knife before fleeing the scene in a 2000 gold Ford Ranger with a license plate that reads: Y464010.
Beall's son, Noah Beall,6, is believed to be with him, and authorities are concerned about his safety.
Beall is currently wanted on counts of home invasion and aggravated 2nd degree battery of a dating partner.
If you have any information, please call the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-839-3434.
