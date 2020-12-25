Boko Haram kills at least seven in Dec. 24 attack against Nigerian village

Overhead shot of Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria - A December 24 attack on a Nigerian village has left at least seven people dead, CNN reports.

The raid, led by Boko Haram against an area that was mostly Christian, included kidnappings and the destruction of a local church.

Kachallah Usman, secretary of the Chibok local government confirmed this with CNN, saying, ""Boko Haram attacked Pemi village, killed seven people and abducted another seven, including a pastor ... they also burned down a church, a dispensary and several houses."

An international Christian youth organization had been holding a parade in Pemi village to celebrate Christmas when the attack took place, according to an eyewitness Bomo.

Nkeki Mutah, chairman of the Chibok community in Abuja, has told CNN he believes Pemi village, which is Pemi is situated approximately 20 kilometers from Chibok, was specifically targeted because it is a Christian-majority community.

Chibok is where Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls six years ago.

A man who claims to be Abubakar Shekau, a leader of one of Boko Haram's factions, also alleged that the group was responsible for kidnapping of more than 300 schoolboys in the country's northwest earlier this month, though governor Aminu Bello Masari denied this claim, saying that "local bandits" were responsible.

"Since 2018, virtually every two weeks, Boko Haram has been attacking Chibok, killing and abducting people," Chariman Mutah told CNN."They want to wipe Chibok out from the surface of the Earth."