Boil water advisory remains in effect for areas within Tangipahoa Parish

Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Government Facebook Page

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - On Sunday, Oct. 27 the Tangipahoa Parish government issued a boil water advisory and according to their Facebook page, the advisory remains in effect as of Monday morning.

Impacted areas include: Hwy 51 between Gregoire Rd and Hwy 22 as well as Boudreaux Ln, Fischers Ln, Annette Dr, Hendrix Ln, Campbell Ln, George Fischer Rd, Travis Dr, and Hotard Ln.,

Click here for more information on the advisory.