Boil water advisory remains in effect for areas within Tangipahoa Parish

3 hours 16 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 October 28, 2019 8:33 AM October 28, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - On Sunday, Oct. 27 the Tangipahoa Parish government issued a boil water advisory and according to their Facebook page, the advisory remains in effect as of Monday morning. 

Impacted areas include: Hwy 51 between Gregoire Rd and Hwy 22 as well as Boudreaux Ln, Fischers Ln, Annette Dr, Hendrix Ln, Campbell Ln, George Fischer Rd, Travis Dr, and Hotard Ln.,

