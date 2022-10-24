61°
Boil water advisory lifted in East Feliciana after well broke

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 13 2017 Apr 13, 2017 April 13, 2017 1:39 PM April 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

EAST FELICIANA – The boil water advisory for residents in Bluff Creek has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on Monday after a well broke.

About 600 residents were without running water due to the broken well, WBRZ reported earlier this week. Crews were seen repairing the well's motor on Tuesday.

Upon completion of the repairs, a boil water advisory was issued. The Department of Health and Hospitals has now approved water samples and considers the water safe to consume.

The Investigative Unit previously uncovered that brown, murky water was running through residents' homes in Slaughter. Water officials said that the problem with the broken well was different and assured that the system is up to standards.

