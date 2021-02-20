44°
Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Roseland

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
ROSELAND - The Town of Roseland announced on Saturday that the boil water advisory has been lifted.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health’s investigation of  the town’s water system has been completed and has deemed the water safe to use.  
Mayor Wanda McCoyrescinded and lifted the boil order. “I would like to thank our citizens for your patience and cooperation in this matter,” she said. “It is always better to be on the side of caution and have these things checked thoroughly to insure the safety of our community.” 
Due to the extreme cold temperatures this week, the town’s water well and water supply system experienced breaks and leakage affecting the town’s water pressure . 
