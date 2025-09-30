Boil water advisory issued for Watson

WATSON - A boil water advisory has been issued for Watson residents while the Ward Two Water District repairs a water line on Cecil Drive.

The advisory is limited to customers on Blades Drive, Cecil Drive, Olivia Drive, Rodriguez Lane, and those at the addresses of 34646, 34662, 34674, and 34690 LA Highway 16.

The water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health's minimum standard during repairs requiring a boil water advisory.

The Ward Two Water District will rescind the advisory once the water is safe.