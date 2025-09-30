86°
Boil water advisory issued for Watson

2 hours 12 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 4:26 PM September 30, 2025 in News
WATSON - A boil water advisory has been issued for Watson residents while the Ward Two Water District repairs a water line on Cecil Drive. 

The advisory is limited to customers on Blades Drive, Cecil Drive, Olivia Drive, Rodriguez Lane, and those at the addresses of 34646, 34662, 34674, and 34690 LA Highway 16. 

The water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health's minimum standard during repairs requiring a boil water advisory. 

The Ward Two Water District will rescind the advisory once the water is safe.

