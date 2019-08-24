76°
Boil water advisory issued for Village of Wilson in East Feliciana

Sunday, October 22 2017
UPDATE: The boil water advisory has been lifted as of Wednesday morning.

WILSON - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Wilson in East Feliciana Parish.

According to town officials, the cautionary boil advisory is due to a leak in the main water line.

It is recommended that residents boil their water for one minute before consuming it. This includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

The advisory is expected to be in place until further notice, according to town officials.

