80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued for Patterson after Hickory Street water main breaks

3 hours 2 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026 Jan 6, 2026 January 06, 2026 11:57 AM January 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — A boil water advisory has been issued in Patterson following a water main break on Hickory Street. 

The main broke on Monday and the advisory was issued "until further notice."

"Samples were immediately sent to the state, and it normally takes less than 72 hours for the results to be released," officials said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days