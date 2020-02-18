Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker

WALKER- A precautionary boil water advisory was issued in parts of the Walker on Tuesday, Feb. 18. due to possible contamination.

The advisory affects residents in the area of Highway 447 from Travis Street and adjacent streets to Ball Park Road and all adjacent streets. This only affects residents on the east side of Highway 447 north. See map below.

The water in the distribution system may have been subject to bacterial contamination that could lead to waterborne disease and/or gastrointestinal distress, city officials say.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to boil their water for 60 seconds before using it to cook or brush their teeth.

The advisory is effective until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health and the City of Walker Water Department.