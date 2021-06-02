74°
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As of Wednesday morning, officials in Livingston Parish are advising residents in some residents of Walker to boil their water until further notice.

Officials say the boil water advisory is due to a water main break that may impact several hundred customers.

Affected areas include:

-Carol Avenue from Mayer Street to North Corbin
-North Corbin from Carol Avenue until Coldwater Drive
-Coldwater Drive and all adjacent roads off North Corbin and Carol Avenue

Officials are addressing the situation and say they plan to collect water samples Wednesday.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

