74°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker
LIVINGSTON PARISH - As of Wednesday morning, officials in Livingston Parish are advising residents in some residents of Walker to boil their water until further notice.
Officials say the boil water advisory is due to a water main break that may impact several hundred customers.
Affected areas include:
-Carol Avenue from Mayer Street to North Corbin
-North Corbin from Carol Avenue until Coldwater Drive
-Coldwater Drive and all adjacent roads off North Corbin and Carol Avenue
Officials are addressing the situation and say they plan to collect water samples Wednesday.
Trending News
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting death of suspect armed with BB gun
-
Family of baby killed in gunfire urges public to come forward with...
-
Charges against former LSU player, Derrius Guice, could be dropped
-
Proposed moratorium in Ascension an 'emotional response,' home builders association says
-
Family mourns loss of 1-year-old baby after deadly College Drive shooting