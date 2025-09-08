Boil water advisory issued for parts of Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Government issued a boil water advisory for parts of Plaquemine on Monday morning.

The advisory is for all residents served by the Intracoastal Water System WEST.

Residents should boil water for at least a full minute before using it for drinking, cooking or food preparation.

The advisory stems from a leak on the main system that was repaired Monday morning, according to the parish. The advisory will remain in place until the Louisiana Department of Health can clear water samples.