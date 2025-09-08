86°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Government issued a boil water advisory for parts of Plaquemine on Monday morning.
The advisory is for all residents served by the Intracoastal Water System WEST.
Residents should boil water for at least a full minute before using it for drinking, cooking or food preparation.
The advisory stems from a leak on the main system that was repaired Monday morning, according to the parish. The advisory will remain in place until the Louisiana Department of Health can clear water samples.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern's Human Jukebox pays tribute to Caleb Wilson during first home game's...
-
Western Iberville Parish residents under boil advisory; Crescent Elementary closed until it's...
-
2une In Previews: Southeastern University hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor...
-
Monday is 988, raising awareness for state suicide prevention hotline during Suicide...
-
Drivers along Walker North can expect delays as Entergy crews work Monday...