Boil water advisory issued for part of Port Vincent on Tuesday

2 hours 20 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 12:49 PM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT VINCENT — Authorities issued a boil water advisory for part of Port Vincent on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Ward Two Water District said the advisory covers customers on La. 16 from Gourdon Lane to Waterson Street.

The advisory comes as the Ward Two Water District makes repairs on the Gourdon Lane water main, which will drop the water pressure below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum requirement. The LDH requires a boil advisory when the water pressure falls too low.

According to the Ward Two Water District, the advisory will be lifted once the state clears water samples as safe. 

