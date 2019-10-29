62°
Boil water advisory issued for City of Gonzales
GONZALES - Officials with the City of Gonzales have issued a boil water advisory after discovering issues with some of the water pumps Tuesday morning.
Many residents have reported low water pressure or no running water at all. Workers are now on site assessing the situation.
No word has been given on when the advisory will be lifted.
This is a developing story.
