62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued for City of Gonzales

45 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 7:34 AM October 29, 2019 in News
By: Josh Jackson

GONZALES - Officials with the City of Gonzales have issued a boil water advisory after discovering issues with some of the water pumps Tuesday morning. 

Many residents have reported low water pressure or no running water at all. Workers are now on site assessing the situation. 

No word has been given on when the advisory will be lifted. 

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days