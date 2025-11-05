63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs

1 hour 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 6:30 PM November 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a stretch of Walker South Road in Denham Springs, Ward 2 Water District said Wednesday evening.

The advisory covers all addresses between 25641 and 25175 on Walker South Road. 

The company said it is repairing a water line, causing the water pressure to drop below the Louisiana Department of Health's minimum standard.

Trending News

No timeline was given for when the advisory will be lifted. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days