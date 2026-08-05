81°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil water advisory issued after water leak at intersection of Perkins Road, South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE — A boil water advisory has been put in place following a water leak at the intersection of Perkins Road and South Acadian Thruway.
The advisory was issued Tuesday after repairs were made to the water main under the street following a leak, Adrienne Mire, CAO and senior vice president of the Baton Rouge Water Company, said.
The line has since been repaired, but the repairs involved shutting off the water, prompting the boil water advisory.
Affected customers were notified, BR Water Company officials added.
The boil advisory will be in effect through Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Schools expand student opportunities with new programs
-
40-year-old woman dies after being struck by car along Old Hammond Highway...
-
11-year-old battling brain tumor, family having to sleep outside to save money...
-
Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the...
-
Original musical by 2 Baton Rouge Women explores Orphan Annie's adulthood, takes...
Sports Video
-
Ascension Parish baseball team on the verge of Little League World Series...
-
LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list
-
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp