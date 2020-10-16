Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - As a precaution, some parts of Donaldsonville are under a boil water advisory following a recent water main leak.

Road construction caused a water main leak on Mississippi Street and while the leak has been repaired, officials urge locals to boil water before use as there is still a possibility that it was contaminated.

Low water pressure was reported on Mississippi Street, Iberville Street, and Madison Street.

PUA recommends that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it until further notice. That includes fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation, or rinsing of foods.

To disinfect, boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)