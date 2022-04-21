70°
Latest Weather Blog
Boil order lifted in East Feliciana Parish
EAST FELICIANA - A boil order has been lifted for a small water system in the parish.
The order was issued Sunday morning for District 7. Customers supplied with water by District 7 Water were advised to boil water before using it.
The water system said the initial order was due to an issue with its lines.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Metro Council approves Hoo Shoo Too rezoning proposal
-
Ahead of House vote Thursday, lawmakers confident a new bridge will get...
-
Killer tied woman to steering wheel, stabbed her to death on Facebook...
-
New Amazon warehouse will hopefully bring jobs to Baton Rouge
-
Carjacking victim gets good news, towing bill taken care of
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad