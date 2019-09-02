Boil order forces kids to bring bottled water to school

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Two Livingston Parish schools asked parents to pack bottled water for their kids to use at school Friday since there is a boil order for part of the French Settlement area.

"I'm going to send them three each. I'm guessing that is going to be enough. Other than that their book sacks are going to weigh too much," parent Maria Strother said Thursday as she was making preparations.

Strother sends two kids to French Settlement Elementary and one to French Settlement High. Both schools are under the boil order. Friday will be the third one in two weeks.

"We have very strong chemical smell days and some cloudy days and some occasional rusty days," Strother said.

The French Settlement Water Company is working to fix about 1 1/2 miles of 45-year-old pipe that is failing. Repairs will cost about $175,000, according to the company's president, Billy Edrington.

Edrington expects work to start near the end of the year and could go until spring. The pipe that will be replaced has had about a dozen breaks in the last three years, he said.

"I can't tell you we won't have another boil advisory," Edrington said.

This latest boil advisory is in an area with 52 buildings including the two schools and French Settlement town hall.

The water company services 4500 customers in all and takes care of more than 100 miles of pipe, Edrington said.

The company expects to have the advisory lifted by Saturday.