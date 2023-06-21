90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory put in place for part of Denham Springs

1 hour 13 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 5:47 PM June 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three areas of Denham Springs off of Highway 16 will be under a boil advisory until further notice. 

The Ward 2 Water company said employees are making repairs to a cut water main line on Pine Bluff Road and will drop water pressure below LDH standards. 

Trending News

The company said customers on Pine Bluff Road, Callahan Drive and Beau Sejour Drive should boil water before use. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days