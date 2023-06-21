90°
Boil advisory put in place for part of Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three areas of Denham Springs off of Highway 16 will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
The Ward 2 Water company said employees are making repairs to a cut water main line on Pine Bluff Road and will drop water pressure below LDH standards.
The company said customers on Pine Bluff Road, Callahan Drive and Beau Sejour Drive should boil water before use.
