Boil advisory lifted for Village of French Settlement
FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A boil water advisory was lifted in the Village of French Settlement on Wednesday.
The advisory was placed into effect on Monday after a crack in a water main was discovered. Water was shut off for residents along La. 16 between Estelle Lane and Country Lane, and the advisory was put into place upon restoration of services.
