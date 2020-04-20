Boil advisory issued in parts of Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials say residents along LA 16 in Livingston Parish are under a boil water advisory Monday.

A spokesperson for the water district says the advisory is necessary while crews make repairs to the water supply system along the highway.

Residents on the highway between Fore Road and 37976 LA 16 are affected. Exceptions to the advisory include Premier Concrete and the Oak Hills subdivision.