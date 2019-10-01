94°
Boil advisory issued for parts of Walker after water main breaks

11 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 October 01, 2019 2:33 PM October 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Walker after some customers lost water pressure due to a broken water main.

The city says residents located on Aime Street, Valerie Street, and Clarence Street are affected. Water in the distribution system could be subject to bacteriological contamination.

Crews are working to return the system to normal operations. 

