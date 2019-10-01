94°
Boil advisory issued for parts of Walker after water main breaks
WALKER - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Walker after some customers lost water pressure due to a broken water main.
The city says residents located on Aime Street, Valerie Street, and Clarence Street are affected. Water in the distribution system could be subject to bacteriological contamination.
Crews are working to return the system to normal operations.
