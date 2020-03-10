Boil advisory issued for parts of Walker

WALKER - On Tuesday morning, a boil advisory was issued for parts of Walker, particularly the area of Aydell Street from Hwy 447 to Gaylord and all streets adjacent including Park Street, Dana Street, Jan Street, Guy Street.

In addition to this, Gaylord from Hwy 190 to Sellers Lane and adjacent streets including Achord Lane, Carolyn Street, Joyce St. Lynn Street, Morning Glory, Lockhart, Pine Drive, Salt Dome Rrl, Lcroe Lane, Carla Drive and Black Mud to the Middle Colyell Creek Bridge.

Officials say water sample results will be returned with a completed analysis Wednesday, March 11. They will provide the public with an update at that time.