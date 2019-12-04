Boil advisory issued for parts of Walker

WALKER - A portion of Livingston Parish is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

City officials said Wednesday that homes in the area of Hwy 447 north of Hay 190 at Travis Street and northward toward Autumn Rune Drive are affected. This includes all adjacent roads connected to Hwy 447 in this area.

A statement from the city of Walker says water in the distribution system could be subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause several waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.