Boil advisory issued for Grand Bois

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities say a boil water advisory has been issued for customers in Grand Bois.

The Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks experienced a drop in water pressures in its distribution system due to a leak in the main line. Because of this the water in Grand Bois, supplied by Terrebonne, is of questionable microbiology quality.

As a precaution, the Lafourche Parish Water District has issued a boil advisory.