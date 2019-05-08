74°
Boil advisory issued for Grand Bois

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities say a boil water advisory has been issued for customers in Grand Bois.

The Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks experienced a drop in water pressures in its distribution system due to a leak in the main line. Because of this the water in Grand Bois, supplied by Terrebonne, is of questionable microbiology quality.

As a precaution, the Lafourche Parish Water District has issued a boil advisory.

