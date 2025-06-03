86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory issued for Burgess neighborhood in Walker

1 hour 28 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 4:29 PM June 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

WALKER - A boil advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Burgess neighborhood in Walker. 

The advisory covers streets surrounding Walker Elementary and nearby homes.

Affected areas include:

-Burgess Avenue west of the Freshman High
-Dawn Street
-Collins Street
-Robin Drive
-Forest Drive
-Wildcat Drive
-Clara Street
-Oak Street
-Elm Street
-Brannon Street
-Stump Street
-Stadium Drive
-Burgess to College Drive
-Sherwood Street

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days