Boil advisory issued for Burgess neighborhood in Walker

WALKER - A boil advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Burgess neighborhood in Walker.

The advisory covers streets surrounding Walker Elementary and nearby homes.

Affected areas include:

-Burgess Avenue west of the Freshman High

-Dawn Street

-Collins Street

-Robin Drive

-Forest Drive

-Wildcat Drive

-Clara Street

-Oak Street

-Elm Street

-Brannon Street

-Stump Street

-Stadium Drive

-Burgess to College Drive

-Sherwood Street