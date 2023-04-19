74°
Boil advisory in place for portion of Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A portion of Ward Two Water District customers were placed under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, WTWD was making repairs to a water main on LA Highway 16 north of Denham Springs in Watson. The district said water pressure would temporarily drop below the Louisiana Department of Health standard.
The advisory applies to customers living on Highway 16 from the south entrance of Outback Road to Manchester Place Mobile Home Park, excluding the Easterly Lakes subdivision.
Questions can be directed to the WTWD at (225) 665-5188.
