Boil advisory in effect for parts of Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - A boil advisory was issued in Iberville Parish for residents who use the intracostal water system west.

The parish told residents to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for cooking.

The boil notice will be in effect until the state health department tests samples to make sure the water is safe.

