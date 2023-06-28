96°
Boil advisory for part of Denham Springs lifted after water line repairs
UPDATE: The boil advisory was lifted as of the morning of Tuesday, June 27.
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory has been issued for part of Denham Springs along LA-16 north of Watson.
Ward 2 Water said a crew is repairing a cut water main and customers with addresses between 38200 and 38939 LA-16 will be under the advisory.
The company said during the repairs, the water pressure will drop below the LDH minimum standard so customers should boil their water.
