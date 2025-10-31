48°
Bogalusa mayor indicted on charges tied to drug investigation

Thursday, October 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOGALUSA — A Grand Jury indicted Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong on several charges tied to a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday. 

Prosecutors allege Truong constantly misused more than $4,000 of city funds to pay off personal debt stemming from a lawsuit in 2023. 

When the City Council refused to let him use taxpayer money to cover that debt, prosecutors say the mayor threatened to get back at council members by bombarding them with records requests. 

He is also accused of using public funds to buy drugs and "organized entertainment with a prostitute" during a mayor's convention in Atlanta. 

His charges include malfeasance of office, public intimidation and theft. 

