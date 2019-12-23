Boeing announces new leadership, as current CEO relays plans to step down

Dennis Muilenburg, former CEO of Boeing

Big changes in leadership are coming to the engineering/manufacturing company, Boeing.

The company has announced that its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, is stepping down.

The move comes less than a week after Boeing issued a provisional halt on the production of its 737 Max airliner, which is set to go into effect, January.

On January 13, David Calhoun, who is the company's current chairman, will take over as chief executive and president.

Boeing added that Lawrence Kellner would become a non-executive chair, effective immediately.

Boeing issued a statement regarding the changes, saying, "Under the company's new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA [Federal Aviation Authority], other global regulators and its customers."

More than 300 people died when two 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, and the company's entire fleet of 737 Max planes has been grounded worldwide, since March.

The company had been hoping to have the planes back in service by this month, but U.S. regulators would not allow the planes to fly.

Since the grounding of the 737 Max fleet, Boeing has said it's fixing software and has overhauled its review procedures.