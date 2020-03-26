82°
Body reportedly found near Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge

Thursday, March 26 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A body was discovered near a BREC facility along I-110 Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person was found around 5 o'clock on Bay Street near N. 18th Street. The coroner has been called to the scene.

No other details were immediately available. 

