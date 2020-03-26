82°
Body reportedly found near Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A body was discovered near a BREC facility along I-110 Thursday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person was found around 5 o'clock on Bay Street near N. 18th Street. The coroner has been called to the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
