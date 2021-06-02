Body recovered as Bossier officials search for missing teen boater

BOSSIER PARISH - A body was recovered Wednesday morning, as Bossier Parish officials searched the waters of Lake Bistineau Spillway for a missing teen boater.

According to a post on the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Bossier deputies recovered the body from Lake Bistineau just after 7 a.m. following an overnight search of the Lake Bistineau Spillway on the Highway 154 bridge.

Officials were first made aware of the situation around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a call came in regarding two teenage boys who were involved in a boating accident near the dam at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154.

Officials were told the boys had been fishing when their boat capsized, and while one of the teens made it safely out of the water, the other one didn’t.

BSO Patrol deputies, Marine Patrol, and Drone unit swiftly deployed to the area to begin their search, joined by South Bossier Fire, La. Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries, Bossier Parish EMS, and Bienville Parish Fire & Sheriff’s Office as they searched for the missing teen.

Other boaters and supporters also offered their help.

Additionally, over 100 family members and friends arrived at the scene throughout the afternoon and evening.

Officials have yet to release the identification of the body found Wednesday morning.

In the most recent update from the Sheriff's Office, authorities say the local coroner is en route and more information will be available shortly.