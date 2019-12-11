54°
Body pulled from vehicle submerged in area pond; Investigation underway

2 hours 55 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2019
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ TV

ZACHARY - A body was pulled from a car found submerged in a pond on Lower Zachary Road Wednesday afternoon.

The dive team, sheriff's deputies and medics were dispatched to the pond about a mile-and-a-half east of Hwy. 19 just before 3 p.m.

Police said officers originally responded to reports of a vehicle driving off the highway and into the pond. Officers could see part of the car, tried to check for occupants and did not find any before being forced to get out of the water because the water temperature was dangerously cold. Divers discovered the vehicle later. 

The coroner's office was notified around 3:30, and the Zachary Police Department was pulled from the wreckage, Zachary Police soon confirmed.

Additional information about the incident was unavailable.  

Avoid the portion of Lower Zachary Road east of Hwy. 19 Wednesday afternoon. 

