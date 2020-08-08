94°
Body of one of the trapped victims recovered from Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

3 hours 30 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 August 08, 2020 11:41 AM August 08, 2020 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The body of Quinnyon Wimberly, one of two victims trapped in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in October, was finally recovered.

The second victim, Jose Ponce Areola, has yet to be recovered and the time frame on that is unclear at this time however officials say they hope to bring down the structure by October.

Once the remains of Areola are found, the plan is for demolition crews to tear down the building as soon as possible.

The recovery of Wimberly and Areola was delayed several times following the collapse. Officials along with Hard Rock's owner says the delays were from issues finding insurance and a contractor for demolition work along with the weather and equipment issues.

