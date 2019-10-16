71°
Body of missing woman found in concrete in Nevada desert

Wednesday, October 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo Credit: KTNV Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say the body of a woman missing for five months has been found encased in concrete in the desert and that a suspect has been arrested.
  
Authorities say the unidentified woman's remains were found in a "homemade concrete and wooden structure."
  
Investigators believe the victim was held against her will in 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino's home.
  
An anonymous tip led police to the suspect.
  
Clark County jail records show he was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.
  
Police arrested 31-year-old Lisa Mort for allegedly helping to conceal the killing.
  
The Clark County coroner did not specify the cause of death.
  
Prestipino and Mort remain jailed.
