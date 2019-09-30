81°
Body of missing man found lying in ditch; Ascension deputies investigating
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities say a missing man was found dead in a ditch at an an Ascension Parish trailer park.
Leonard Celestine's body was found at Twin Lakes Trailer Park Sunday afternoon. Detectives say there were no apparent signs of trauma to his body.
The 34-year-old was reported missing Friday.
The cause of death is still under investigation as the results of an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.
