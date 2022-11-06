Latest Weather Blog
Body of missing Gonzales woman found, foul play not suspected
UPDATE: Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the death of a missing woman.
An APSO spokesperson confirmed the body of 39-year-old Julie Moak was found Friday night in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Detectives with APSO are now working with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to continue the investigation.
Monday authorities said an initial autopsy report showed no signs of foul play. Deputies are still waiting on other forensic and toxicology reports.
GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a Gonzales woman who went missing earlier this week.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Julie Moak was last seen by family Wednesday. She was seen driving her silver 2008 Infiniti G35 with the license plate 100 ASU.
Anyone with information on Moak's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities at 225-344-7868.
