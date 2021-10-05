Body of missing Florida college student found in woods

Miya Marcano

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida - A body found in a wooded area in Orlando, Florida over the weekend has been confirmed as missing college student Miya Marcano, CNN reports.

Marcano had been missing since September 24 and the body found Saturday near the Tymber Skan on the Lake Apartment complex was confirmed as 19-year-old Marcano by the Orange County Medical Examiner Tuesday.

"A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021 has been identified as Miya Marcano," Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said in a statement Tuesday.

"This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff's Office."

Marcano was last seen September 24 at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked.

Days later, when members of the Orange County Sheriff's emergency response team discovered Marcano's remains, a purse with her identification was also found nearby.

The local Sheriff's Office says cell phone records indicated that a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived, a man named Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide September 27.

According to CNN, investigators believe Caballero was "responsible for this crime."

He'd shown a romantic interest in Marcano, authorities said, but was repeatedly turned down.

Authorities believe Caballero broke into Marcano's apartment without her permission.

The case remains under investigation.