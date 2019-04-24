Body of missing 5-year-old found in Illinois, couple charged in his death

Photo: Crystal Lake Police Department

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.- Authorities say they've located the body of a boy who went missing last week in Illionis.

Officials made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday, the Chicago Sun Times reports . Investigators said Andrew "AJ" Freund's body was found wrapped in plastic on private land in a rural area of Illinois. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

The boy's parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham were both arrested Wednesday and charged with his death. Photos and video showed officers leaving the couple's home on Wednesday with a shovel, mattress, brown paper bags and plastic storage tub.

Authorities say the boys' parents reported him missing last Thursday and told officers they last saw him at bedtime the night before.

Police say Cunningham had been refusing to cooperate with detectives. They said they don't believe the boy was abducted and that he didn't leave the home on foot. State child welfare officials have taken custody of the couple's 4-year-old son, Parker.