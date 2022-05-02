Body of missing 15-year-old boy found in Miss. River

NEW ORLEANS - A body recovered from the Mississippi River this morning has been confirmed to be the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole, who was swept into the river along with 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and 8-year-old Ally Wilson on April 23.

The New Orleans Police Department along with the Harbor Police Department recovered the body. WWLTV identified Poole almost three hours later.

Brandy and Ally have not been found.

The three were last seen April 23. Brandy, Ally and Poole were walking along the river when Brandy slipped and fell into the water. Ally and Poole jumped in after her, and all three were swept away.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search April 24. Local law enforcement and private dive business have since continued their search.