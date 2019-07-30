Body of man found inside car in Mid City Monday identified

UPDATE: According to the coroner's office, the body has been identified as 27-year-old Bryce Sheffield.

A toxicology test is pending.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a body of a man found inside a vehicle in a Mid City neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on East Drive, located off Government Street five blocks from Acadian.

Baton Rouge police say the victim appears to be in his late 20s. Officials say he did not show signs of obvious trauma upon discovery.

As officers spent the afternoon looking for evidence, a coroner was called to the scene.

It's still unknown how the person died. His identity has not been released.