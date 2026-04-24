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Body of fisherman believed to have been swept away by Tangipahoa River recovered

1 hour 35 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 1:21 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROBERT — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a missing fisherman who was reportedly swept into the current of the Tangipahoa River on Friday. 

According to deputies, the body of the missing fisherman, identified as 21-year-old Marco Luis Martinez Antonio of Mexico, was recovered around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. 

Deputies previously said they believed Antonio walked too deep into the water and was swept away.

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The search for the missing fisherman included a dive team from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance.

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