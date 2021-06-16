89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body of fallen serviceman to be escorted by BR Police from New Orleans to Baton Rouge Wednesday

2 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, June 16 2021 Jun 16, 2021 June 16, 2021 9:28 AM June 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Cpl. Casey Hart

BATON ROUGE - The body of a Baton Rouge soldier who passed away Tuesday following a non-combat incident in Syria will return to Louisiana Wednesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Cpl. Casey Hart will be escorted by BRPD's Motor Division from New Orleans to Baton Rouge between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say the procession will exit Siegen Lane from westbound I-10 and proceed north on Siegen Lane towards Airline Hwy.

Hart, a 14-year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department, was also assigned to 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard in Lafayette.

Trending News

He also supported the Operation Inherent Resolve task force.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days