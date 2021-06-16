Body of fallen serviceman to be escorted by BR Police from New Orleans to Baton Rouge Wednesday

Cpl. Casey Hart

BATON ROUGE - The body of a Baton Rouge soldier who passed away Tuesday following a non-combat incident in Syria will return to Louisiana Wednesday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Cpl. Casey Hart will be escorted by BRPD's Motor Division from New Orleans to Baton Rouge between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say the procession will exit Siegen Lane from westbound I-10 and proceed north on Siegen Lane towards Airline Hwy.

Hart, a 14-year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department, was also assigned to 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard in Lafayette.

He also supported the Operation Inherent Resolve task force.