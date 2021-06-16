Body of deceased man found in Mississippi River identified, Ascension officials say

ASCENSION PARISH - The body of a deceased man found floating in the Mississippi River earlier this week has been identified, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it was Monday, June 14 when a tugboat crew informed officials that they had found a body floating in the Mississippi River.

Deputies worked with the APSO Water Patrol to retrieve the body from the river.

Officials eventually discovered identified the person and determined it was likely a person who jumped from the Mississippi River on June 11. That incident had been reported to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, but deputies were unable to locate that person until his body was recovered in Ascension Parish on Monday.